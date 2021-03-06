Advertisement

DNR: Burn vegetative debris now while snow is on the ground

DNR fire crews on scene Saturday at wildfire in Juneau County on the Necedah Wildlife Refuge...
DNR fire crews on scene Saturday at wildfire in Juneau County on the Necedah Wildlife Refuge (Courtesy: Wisconsin DNR)(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 9:48 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dept. of Natural Resources warned residents Friday to burn any vegetative debris now, as a wildfire risk will remain this spring amid Wisconsin’s storm damaged areas.

According to a news release, the DNR asked people to burn any vegetative debris now while the ground is still snow covered. Residents should also check any previously burned piles for embers that have lingered.

DNR Forestry Area Leader Craig Williams noted the DNR is still seeing an abundance of fuel for fire from the 2019 storms that left miles of downed trees.

“With minimal snowpack over the winter, the DNR anticipates the potential for large-scale fires to occur in these heavy blowdown areas, until vegetation fully greens-up,” Williams said. “The hardest hit storm damage areas will have more fire restrictions in place, so people should diligently check the daily fire restrictions before burning.”

The DNR noted fire season starts after the snow melts and vegetation dries out due to warmer temperatures, low humidity and gusty winds.

Before people burn their timber, the DNR asks they obtain a proper burning permit and check daily fire restrictions.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The coronavirus
COVID-19 UK variant cases skyrocket in Wisconsin
Madison PD has released a second photo of the suspect accused of stealing a pregnant woman's...
Police search for man who allegedly ran pregnant woman over, stole her car
In this image from KYMA law enforcement work at the scene of a deadly crash involving a...
California crash kills 13 of 25 people crammed into SUV
A roadway crash.
16-year-old girl dies in Rock Co. crash
.
Man dies after crashing truck into Sun Prairie pizzeria

Latest News

Project Money's Team Dustin and Scott reflect on win
Project Money's Team Dustin and Scott reflect on win
No. 5 Badgers men’s hockey moves into first place in Big Ten with 4-0 win over Michigan State
(AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)
National telefunding operation shut down after alleged deceptive fundraising found
The new Destination Madison President/CEO is Ellie Westman Chin.
Meet Destination Madison’s Ellie Westman Chin