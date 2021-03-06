Fitchburg man arrested under suspicion of 5th OWI offense

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A Dane County Deputy Sheriff arrested a Fitchburg man early Saturday under suspicion of his 5th OWI offense, after he allegedly violated traffic laws.

The deputy first saw the vehicle traveling westbound from Millpond Road in the Town of Blooming Grove, violating several traffic laws around 1:00 a.m. At one point, the driver allegedly almost hit a construction barrel.

A release indicates the deputy pulled the vehicle over on the USH 12/18 off-ramp at South Stoughton Road in the City of Madison. The driver, 62-year-old Charles H. Burton, allegedly failed standardized field sobriety testing and was arrested for Felony OWI.

Burton is currently being held at the Dane County Jail.

