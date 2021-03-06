K-9 retires from Iowa County Sheriff’s office with last call

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An Iowa County K-9 is officially retired from service!

The Iowa County Sheriff’s Office shared a final check off from the communications center for K-9 Rosko on their Facebook page.

Rosko served 10 years with his partner and handler Sergeant Lin Gunderson.

“Enjoy your retirement buddy!” the sheriff’s office wrote in their post.

Our communications center sent out a final check off on the radio for Rosko to recognize all his dedication for the past 10 years with his partner and handler Sgt Lin Gunderson. Enjoy your retirement buddy! Posted by Iowa County Sheriff's Office on Friday, March 5, 2021

