K-9 retires from Iowa County Sheriff’s office with last call
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 12:39 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An Iowa County K-9 is officially retired from service!
The Iowa County Sheriff’s Office shared a final check off from the communications center for K-9 Rosko on their Facebook page.
Rosko served 10 years with his partner and handler Sergeant Lin Gunderson.
“Enjoy your retirement buddy!” the sheriff’s office wrote in their post.
