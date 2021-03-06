Advertisement

National telefunding operation shut down after alleged deceptive fundraising found

(AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)
(AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)(Jenny Kane | AP)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 9:12 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A large telefunding operation was halted Friday after allegedly placing more than 1.3 billion deceptive fundraising calls that claimed to be calling on behalf of organizations that supported homeless veterans, children with autism and victims of housefires.

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul, the Federal Trade Commissions and 46 other agencies announced the move, which included 43 million calls to Wisconsinites. Of those Wisconsin calls, over 1.6 million were to individual phone numbers that resulted in 17,873 unique numbers being called more than 100 times a year.

“The conduct at issue in this case—preying upon Americans’ generosity through an enormous number of robocalls—is truly shameful,” Kaul said. “Money that folks donate to charitable causes must go where it was intended to, not to line the pockets of those engaged in unscrupulous conduct.”

The complaint alleges that defendants collected over $110 million using their deceptive requests during their calls, which were “mostly illegal robocalls.”

The defendants have been making their calls since at least 2008, the complaint says. In addition to the causes listed above, the calls also claimed to support patients with breast cancer.

According to the complaint, defendants knew the organizations they were fundraising for spent little or no money on the causes they claimed they were supporting. Kaul noted that in some cases, the defendants kept as much as 90 cents of every dollar they solicited for donations.

The group, Associated Community Services, and its defendants have agreed to settle the charges with the FTC and agencies.

Kaul reports that each defendant will be permanently prohibited from working with any fundraising activities or telemarketing. They will also not allowed to use any existing donor lists or make a further misrepresentation about a product or service.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The coronavirus
COVID-19 UK variant cases skyrocket in Wisconsin
Madison PD has released a second photo of the suspect accused of stealing a pregnant woman's...
Police search for man who allegedly ran pregnant woman over, stole her car
In this image from KYMA law enforcement work at the scene of a deadly crash involving a...
California crash kills 13 of 25 people crammed into SUV
A roadway crash.
16-year-old girl dies in Rock Co. crash
.
Man dies after crashing truck into Sun Prairie pizzeria

Latest News

Project Money's Team Dustin and Scott reflect on win
Project Money's Team Dustin and Scott reflect on win
No. 5 Badgers men’s hockey moves into first place in Big Ten with 4-0 win over Michigan State
DNR fire crews on scene Saturday at wildfire in Juneau County on the Necedah Wildlife Refuge...
DNR: Burn vegetative debris now while snow is on the ground
The new Destination Madison President/CEO is Ellie Westman Chin.
Meet Destination Madison’s Ellie Westman Chin