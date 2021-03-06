No. 5 Badgers men’s hockey moves into first place in Big Ten with 4-0 win over Michigan State

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The goal for Wisconsin men’s hockey heading into this weekend was simple, win more games than Minnesota and bring home a Big Ten regular season title.

What makes that difficult is the Badgers are visiting Michigan State for a two-game series while Minnesota hosts Michigan, so Wisconsin had to control what they can control and simply win out Friday and Saturday. In game one of their showdown with the Spartans, Wisconsin did that with a 4-0 victory in East Lansing.

Tarek Baker, Jack Gorniak, Cole Caufield and Ty Pelton-Byce all lit the lamp, in that order, to secure the Badgers lead.

The Badgers were 2-for-3 on power play which raised their nation’s leading power play efficiency to 32.1%. Cole Caufield continued to build his Hobey Baker Award campaign as he has 23 goals and 44 total points on the year, which is seven goals ahead of the next highest scorer in the nation.

Then attention shifted to Minneapolis, as the puck dropped between the Gophers and Wolverines just a few hours later. Love it or hate it, Wisconsin fans were rooting on Michigan and the all the maize and blue did was pull through with a 5-2 victory. That win vaulted Wisconsin ahead in the standings for at least a day as the Badgers at 16-6-1 in Big Ten play own a .717 winning percentage while the Gophers at 15-6 in 21 games played are at .714 winning %.

The #Badgers are in first place in the Big Ten after Michigan's 5-2 win at Minnesota. UW's winning percentage is .717, the Gophers' .714. — Todd Milewski (@ToddMilewski) March 6, 2021

Robbie Beydoun’s performance cannot go unnoticed as the Badgers grade transfer goalie had 28 saves to secure that 4-0 win.

📽️: WHAT. A. SAVE 🙌



This Beydoun guy is insane 🤯 pic.twitter.com/nNUcsCOUNN — Wisconsin Hockey (@BadgerMHockey) March 5, 2021

Wisconsin wraps up its regular season with a 1:30 puck drop on Saturday at Michigan State, while No. 3 Minnesota will follow again with a 4 PM game against Michigan.

