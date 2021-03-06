Advertisement

Uncertain start for Forward Madison

By Elise Romas
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 7:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - There’s a big question facing Forward Madison FC after a season spent outside of their home city.

Right now, team management is not sure where the Flamingos will play their first home game.

Dane County’s newest health order allows 500 fans at Breese Stevens Field. That’s 10% capacity, and about 12% of the Forward’s overall attendance.

Chief Operations Officer and Owner Conor Caloia said from a business standpoint. It doesn’t make financial sense to play at Breese Stevens, but he’s optimistic the club will make it back to Madison by May.

“We’re waiting for that next health order that goes into effect on April 7, when that’s announced, we’ll have a clear message on whether or not we’re going to return,” Caloia said.

The Dane County mask mandate brings another potential issue. Caloia said the United Soccer League and players association may not allow athletes to practice with face coverings, due to safety concerns.

The team is working with the USL for an answer. To clarify: The county’s mandate specifically applies to sports, while the state mask mandate applies to areas indoors.

Caloia said out of the 47 teams in the league, Forward Madison is the only one required to wear masks during play.

