Advertisement

UW-Platteville men’s basketball win 2021 WIAC Tournament

Platteville MBB celebrates WIAC tournament win
Platteville MBB celebrates WIAC tournament win(UW-Platteville Athletics)
By George Balekji
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 11:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With a 74-47 win over UW-La Crosse, UW-Platteville men’s basketball experienced normalcy for the first time since 2020 and triumph that they haven’t felt since 2019.

Taking the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Championship home for the third time in program history, it was the Pioneers first title since 2019.

Justin Stovall led UWP with 16 points on 5-7 shooting while Quentin Shields had 13 points on a perfect 4-4 night from three.

Former La Follette Lancer and now Platteville freshman, Ben Probst scored five points himself.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The coronavirus
COVID-19 UK variant cases skyrocket in Wisconsin
Madison PD has released a second photo of the suspect accused of stealing a pregnant woman's...
Police search for man who allegedly ran pregnant woman over, stole her car
In this image from KYMA law enforcement work at the scene of a deadly crash involving a...
California crash kills 13 of 25 people crammed into SUV
A roadway crash.
16-year-old girl dies in Rock Co. crash
.
Man dies after crashing truck into Sun Prairie pizzeria

Latest News

No. 5 Badgers men’s hockey moves into first place in Big Ten with 4-0 win over Michigan State
Brewers’ Williams optimistic about his shoulder recovery
FILE - Boston Red Sox center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. makes a leaping catch on a ball hit by...
AP source: Bradley agrees to $24M, 2-year deal with Brewers
Purdue guard Jaden Ivey (23) comes from behind to block the shot of Wisconsin forward Aleem...
Edey helps No. 23 Purdue hold off No. 25 Wisconsin 73-69