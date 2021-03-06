UW-Platteville men’s basketball win 2021 WIAC Tournament

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With a 74-47 win over UW-La Crosse, UW-Platteville men’s basketball experienced normalcy for the first time since 2020 and triumph that they haven’t felt since 2019.

Taking the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Championship home for the third time in program history, it was the Pioneers first title since 2019.

Just saying....



22 #wiac regular season titles

3 #wiac tournament titles

Back-to-back regular season championships

2nd tournament win in 3 seasons

Seniors = 3x regular season champs + 2 tournament titles#swingtheaxe @Platteville_MBB 😤👑 pic.twitter.com/VICvYEyAKH — UW-Platteville Athletics (@uwp_pioneers) March 6, 2021

Justin Stovall led UWP with 16 points on 5-7 shooting while Quentin Shields had 13 points on a perfect 4-4 night from three.

Former La Follette Lancer and now Platteville freshman, Ben Probst scored five points himself.

