Wisconsin lawmakers react to passing of $1.9T COVID-19 relief bill

Wisconsin senators Ron Johnson and Tammy Baldwin (Source: WMTV)
By Vanessa Reza
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 1:00 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin lawmakers are reacting to the passing of President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill Saturday.

After laboring through the night taking up a variety of amendments, senators approved the package on a narrow 50-49 vote. The approval sets up final congressional approval by the House next week, so lawmakers can send it to Biden for signature.

Senator Ron Johnson released a statement shortly after the bill’s approval, calling it a Democrat “wish list.”

“This is not COVID relief - it is a massive debt burden that further mortgages our children’s future. I support helping people truly affected by the pandemic, but we should have targeted the unspent $1 trillion from previous bills first. The economy is already in a strong recovery, and this bill could spark harmful inflation. It was unneeded and unwise.”

Senator Tammy Baldwin said in a statement that the bill could help the state of Wisconsin get past the crisis and move the economy forward.

“We have not beaten this pandemic and people are still struggling in Wisconsin. I have supported taking bold legislative action to provide help to Wisconsin families, schools, workers and small businesses and now we are providing that help. The American Rescue Plan is the support Wisconsin needs right now to help us get past this public health crisis and move our economy forward.”

