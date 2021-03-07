Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating shots fired at gentleman’s club

TOWN OF BRISTOL, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of gunfire outside of a gentleman’s club in Sun Prairie.

Authorities say just after 2:00 a.m., a call came in for a report of shots fired and a car speeding off from outside of Club Bristol, located on County Highway N in the Town of Bristol.

According to a news release from the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrived on scene and found that anyone involved had already left the roadway. Several shell casings were found on the roadway outside the gentlemen’s club.

There are no suspects are currently in custody. At this time, there have been no reports of anyone having been injured or damage to property.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate this incident. Anyone with potential information is encouraged to contact the Dane County Communications Center non-emergency line at (608) 255-2345, or the Dane County Sheriff’s Office Tips Line at (608) 284-6900.

