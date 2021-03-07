Diocese of Madison addresses concerns with morality of J&J vaccine

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Diocese of Madison is addressing the morality of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, as Catholic leaders across the nation have expressed concern over links to cells derived from aborted fetal tissue.

Madison Diocesan Ethicist Rev. Fr. Joseph Baker sent a note to members detailing the J&J vaccine used abortion-derived cells in the production of the vaccine.

“The main ethical concern with any vaccine is that it is developed, tested, and produced in such a manner that is morally irreproachable. In this regard, a primary focus is the use of cell lines derived from elective abortions,” Rev. Fr. Baker wrote.

Rev. Fr. Baker further detailed when it comes to ethical production, ‘Pfizer or Moderna’s vaccines should be chosen over Johnson & Johnsons.’ However, if the J&J vaccine is the only option available, it can be received under good conscience.

“Normally, in light of a proper Christian concern for personal health, the health of others who are vulnerable, public health, and the common good, there must be serious reasons for refusing immunization against dangerous contagious diseases,” Rev. Fr. Baker said.

Representatives with the Diocese of Madison said their view falls in line with that of the Vatican, the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, and the local WI Bishop’s Conference.

