Firefighter transported to UW Hospital after putting out garage fire

By Vanessa Reza
Published: Mar. 7, 2021 at 5:46 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
FALL RIVER, Wis. (WMTV) - One firefighter was transported to UW Hospital after responding to a garage fire in the Village of Fall River.

Fall River firefighters responded to a garage fire attached to an apartment complex at 361 Fox Trail Saturday, just before 9:00 p.m.

Once on the scene, firefighters found smoke coming from one of the garages. The Fall River Fire Department says 22 firefighters worked to extinguish the fire, which was contained to the single garage.

One firefighter was transported to UW Hospital for a medical issue. Fall River Fire says there were no other injuries.

At this time, the cause of the fire is undetermined.

