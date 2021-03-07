Lambeau Field hosts the annual ‘Help for the Homeless Hygiene Drive’

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Community members gathered at Lambeau Field for the annual “Help for the Homeless Hygiene Drive” on Saturday.

The Family Radio Network hosts the event in Wisconsin.

This year, an alternative method for the event happened with a drive-thru style, because of the pandemic. The community was asked to donate items like laundry and dish soap, shampoo and conditioner, body wash and deodorant, diapers, and baby wipes.

The hygiene items collected will benefit sixteen local shelters and support service programs for people and families in need.

“What we want to do through this drive is make sure that their resources can go towards paying rent and paying utilities,” said Nan Pahl, the Director of Social Services at the Salvation Army.

Volunteers said they had no idea what to expect with the drive-thru, and thought one truck would be plenty.

“We now have a backup plan to fill personal vehicles as well as the Family Radio stations van,” said Pahl.

Amanda Wery, Community Outreach Senior Coordinator for the Packers said that “it’s a really great way for us as an organization, not only to give our employees that option to give back, but the community that supports us.”

Donations are still being collected at participating Festival Foods and Walgreens in Northeast Wisconsin, now until the end of the day on Sunday.

