Advertisement

Madison police investigate shots fired on west side

Officers found three shell casings in the area of Schroeder Road.
Officers are investigating a shots fired incident on the city's west side.
Officers are investigating a shots fired incident on the city's west side.(WMTV)
By Gabriella Rusk
Published: Mar. 7, 2021 at 7:54 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police are investigating a shots fired incident on the city’s west side.

MPD says it received multiple calls shortly after 4:00 a.m. on Sunday and officers were dispatched to Schroeder Road.

Police say its not clear how many shots were fired, but three shell casings were recovered in the area.

An investigation is underway. Madison Police say no damage or injuries have been reported.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The coronavirus
COVID-19 UK variant cases skyrocket in Wisconsin
Madison PD has released a second photo of the suspect accused of stealing a pregnant woman's...
Police search for man who allegedly ran pregnant woman over, stole her car
In this image from KYMA law enforcement work at the scene of a deadly crash involving a...
California crash kills 13 of 25 people crammed into SUV
A roadway crash.
16-year-old girl dies in Rock Co. crash
Officer Kimberly Jackson, Cuba Police Department, appears for virtual hearing
Cuba City police officer awaits judge’s decision after chief asks her to resign

Latest News

Most areas in southern Wisconsin will see 0.50 to 0.75 inches of rain Wednesday into Thursday....
Mild Temperatures will Continue Through the Week
A year after the COVID-19 pandemic started, restrictions are starting to loosen, giving...
Restaurants expand outdoor and indoor dining options
Dad builds a hockey rink in their back yard
Hockey Rink
Outdoor dining is on the rise in Madison
Outdoor Dinning