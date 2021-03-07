Madison police investigate shots fired on west side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police are investigating a shots fired incident on the city’s west side.

MPD says it received multiple calls shortly after 4:00 a.m. on Sunday and officers were dispatched to Schroeder Road.

Police say its not clear how many shots were fired, but three shell casings were recovered in the area.

An investigation is underway. Madison Police say no damage or injuries have been reported.

