Mild Temperatures will Continue Through the Week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Temperatures will rise steadily and quickly through the morning with plenty of sunshine. Wind will become southerly and increase to 10 to 15 mph by this afternoon. High pressure will continue to dominate the region over the next three days. Today’s forecast highs will be around 5 degrees warmer than yesterday’s. Most locations will reach the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Sunny and mild conditions for today. Highs will be well above average today, and through the week. (wmtv weather)

With high pressure remaining in control, more sunshine is coming up tomorrow and Tuesday. These two day will bring the warmest high temperatures of the year thus far. Highs are expected in the upper 50s on Monday and the lower 60s on Tuesday.

Most areas in southern Wisconsin will see 0.50 to 0.75 inches of rain Wednesday into Thursday. Dry weather is expected Friday and Saturday. These are the rain totals through Saturday. (wmtv weather)

Our next chance of precipitation will be Wednesday and Thursday of next week. An area of low pressure will move in from the Pacific, cross the Rockies and arrive around here on Wednesday. Rain will be likely during the day Wednesday with chances continuing Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Preliminary rain fall estimated are in the 0.50 to 0.75 inch range.

