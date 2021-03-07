Advertisement

Mild Temperatures will Continue Through the Week

Rain arrives by the middle of the week.
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Mar. 7, 2021 at 8:08 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Temperatures will rise steadily and quickly through the morning with plenty of sunshine. Wind will become southerly and increase to 10 to 15 mph by this afternoon. High pressure will continue to dominate the region over the next three days. Today’s forecast highs will be around 5 degrees warmer than yesterday’s. Most locations will reach the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Sunny and mild conditions for today. Highs will be well above average today, and through the...
Sunny and mild conditions for today. Highs will be well above average today, and through the week.(wmtv weather)

With high pressure remaining in control, more sunshine is coming up tomorrow and Tuesday. These two day will bring the warmest high temperatures of the year thus far. Highs are expected in the upper 50s on Monday and the lower 60s on Tuesday.

Most areas in southern Wisconsin will see 0.50 to 0.75 inches of rain Wednesday into Thursday....
Most areas in southern Wisconsin will see 0.50 to 0.75 inches of rain Wednesday into Thursday. Dry weather is expected Friday and Saturday. These are the rain totals through Saturday.(wmtv weather)

Our next chance of precipitation will be Wednesday and Thursday of next week. An area of low pressure will move in from the Pacific, cross the Rockies and arrive around here on Wednesday. Rain will be likely during the day Wednesday with chances continuing Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Preliminary rain fall estimated are in the 0.50 to 0.75 inch range.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The coronavirus
COVID-19 UK variant cases skyrocket in Wisconsin
Madison PD has released a second photo of the suspect accused of stealing a pregnant woman's...
Police search for man who allegedly ran pregnant woman over, stole her car
In this image from KYMA law enforcement work at the scene of a deadly crash involving a...
California crash kills 13 of 25 people crammed into SUV
A roadway crash.
16-year-old girl dies in Rock Co. crash
Officer Kimberly Jackson, Cuba Police Department, appears for virtual hearing
Cuba City police officer awaits judge’s decision after chief asks her to resign

Latest News

Sunday afternoon temperatures will climb well into the 40's. 50°F+ temperatures are likely...
Breezy Sunday brings 40′s to near 50°F Highs; Near 60°F & Rain Next Week
A quarter to a half inch of rain is expected over southern Wisconsin through the middle of the...
Beautiful Weekend Weather, But Some Rain is Expected Next Week
Widespread showers are likely in Wisconsin mid-next week.
Weekend Warm-Up Underway; Near 60°F & Wet Next Week
Chilly start to Friday, but temperatures to rise
Chilly start to Friday, but temperatures to rise