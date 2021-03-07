Advertisement

Mount Horeb man in custody after allegedly sexually assaulting 15-year-old victim

(NBC15)
By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Mar. 7, 2021 at 12:52 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - A former Middleton resident is in custody after allegedly sexually assaulting and showing pornographic images to a 15-year-old.

According to the Middleton Police Department, authorities received information on Thursday, March 4 that 53-year-old Brian R. Henige of Mount Horeb had been engaging with the minor over the course of eight months. MPD says he and the victim knew each other.

After collecting evidence and investigating further, Henige was arrested and booked into the Dane Co. Jail on the following charges: Sexual Assault of a Child, Repeated Acts of Sexual Assault of the Same Child, and Exposing a Child to Harmful Material.

MPD says the investigation is still ongoing. The department is asking anyone with information regarding the case to contact MPD immediately.

