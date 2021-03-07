Restaurants expand outdoor and indoor dining options

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Nearly a year since the COVID-19 pandemic shut down businesses across Wisconsin, some restrictions are starting to loosen. That and the spring-like weather are making some Madison area restaurants more optimistic about the future.

With Southern Wisconsin seeing those warmer temperatures, area restaurants are starting to expand outdoor dining options.

“With the great weather, a lot of patios are opening much earlier,” said Hilldale marketing manager Julia Hix.

Café Hollander is one of several restaurants at Hilldale opening their patio and expanding other outdoor options.

“We do have our upstairs patio, there’s about 14 tables up there, and we also have the domes and again the heated tent as well,” said general manager Joey Svec.

The restaurant is also getting ready to welcome more customers indoors. A new, less restrictive public health order takes effect Wednesday in Dane County, allowing restaurants to open at 50 percent capacity.

“Some are seating inside for the first time since last year,” Hix said.

Svec said Cafe Hollander already has plexiglass partitions at the bar to protect customers. More partitions will be going up between booths and free-standing barriers will be put up between tables.

“We’re up to another almost 100 people we’d be able to get in there,” Svec said of the new order.

Alex Felland, managing partner at Food Fight Restaurant Group, said many of his restaurants are also making changes.

“Quite a few of our other restaurants will start to put out their patios next week,” he said.

After a year of COVID-19, Felland said it is good to have more options again.

“It is crazy to think that this time last year, we thought we were going to shut down for two weeks,” he remembered.

Felland explained most Food Fight restaurants are small, so the new health order will not have a major impact on those locations. Felland oversees Bassett Street Brunch Club and said that restaurant will only be able to hold two or four more people.

However, news of the vaccine and the loosening restrictions is giving these restaurants hope for a little more normalcy.

“We are just so optimistic, so excited. As the weeks and months have gone on, we’ve seen so many more people come out and enjoy Hilldale,” Hix said.

Felland added, “Just looking forward to getting back to normal, whatever that is in the future.”

Another plus for local restaurants: Madison’s Streatery program is making a comeback. The Common Council voted to extend the program through April 2022, and there is even talk of making it permanent.

The program allows restaurants to expand dining onto the street or into their parking lots. Businesses that participated in 2020 will not need to reapply in 2021.

