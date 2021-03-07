Advertisement

Shell casings found outside Madison residence, MPD investigating

(AP GraphicsBank)
By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Mar. 7, 2021 at 8:30 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is investigating after finding fired shell casings at the driveway of a home Saturday night.

According to MPD, officers were dispatched to a report of shots fired on the 2900 block of Turbot Dr. While shell casings were found, MPD says no damaged located, and no injuries have been reported.

The investigation is ongoing.

