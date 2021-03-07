Try the signature dish at Quivey’s Grove: Chicken Popover

FITCHBURG, Wis. (WMTV) - Quivey’s Grove is located on historic grounds off of County Highway PD in Fitchburg.

The Stone House and Stable Grill are two different restaurants at the same location that serves delicious homestyle food.

Owner Caleb Percevecz says a must-have is the signature dish, a Chicken Popover. It’s a puff pastry filled with chicken, mushrooms, and Quivey’s mushroom cream sauce, served over rice with a side of honey-butter carrots.

“It’s just a really true, true comfort food. It’s the stuff that sticks to your bones and fills you up,” said Percevecz. “It reminds you of your Grandma’s house type deal.”

If you’re looking to pair a cocktail with your meal, Percevecz recommends the Quivey’s Grove Old Fashioned.

“We add cinnamon stick in there and it gives it a little zing,” said Pecevecz. “It also changes the flavor of the cocktail a little bit.”

To make a reservation or order a curbside pick-up meal, click HERE.

