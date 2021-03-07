UPDATE: Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office continuing to search for “armed and dangerous” man after possible sighting

JACKSON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is urging community members to be vigilant and keep their homes locked as law enforcement continues to search for a suspect.

Deputies are searching for Gary Hughes, 74 who reportedly fired shots at a deputy in a standoff at his residence.

Around 9 a.m. on Saturday, officials say a resident on Taylor Road in the Town of Springfield contacted law enforcement reporting a man who looked like Hughes on their property. The suspect then disappeared into a wooded area.

Law enforcement responded to the scene and spent the rest of the daylight hours canvassing the area but were unable to locate Hughes. The sheriff’s office says the suspect is desperate, violent, and assumed to be armed, and should not be approached.

People are encouraged to call the Jackson County Dispatch at 715-284-5357 with any tips.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for an armed and dangerous subject who reportedly fired shots at a deputy.

Officials say they are trying to locate Gary Hughes, 74. When deputies made contact with him at his Springfield residence about a felony probation warrant, he told law enforcement he was not going back to jail. He then showed he had a firearm and fired shots at the deputy.

The deputy was able to exit the residence safely and called for backup. Officials then began a 15-hour negation standoff. When law enforcement finally entered the residence, Hughes was no longer at the scene.

Because Hughes is considered armed and dangerous, the public is asked to not approach him or attempt to apprehend him.

The investigation is still active.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.