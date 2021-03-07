VACCINE Q&A: When will people with preexisting conditions be eligible?

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dozens of viewers have written to the NBC15 Vaccine Team wanting to know when those with pre-existing health conditions will be eligible for the vaccine. Our team first asked health officials about this on February 18th.

Like many others with ongoing health issues and are not over 65 yet, when are we going to be eligible for the vaccine?

When will those with underlining conditions be called? My husband is 58 with insulin dependent diabetes. I am 61 with a heart condition. We live in Madison and neither of us have been notified.

Answer: The state has not announced a timeline yet.

Last Thursday, DHS addressed the topic again as part of a weekly media briefing.

DHS Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk says the state is in the process of finalizing who will be in Phase 1C and will be releasing more information sometime this week.

Willems Van Dijk says part of the decision making process surrounding pre-exisiting conditions is using CDC research to understand which conditions are at higher risk or impacted most by COVID-19.

“We’re still pretty much in our infancy in understanding that,” said Willems Van Dijk.

She says part of the delay in making a decision is also to not overwhelm the vaccination system.

“We know especially that when we turn the on button for people who have chronic conditions who have been waiting so desperately for their day to have the vaccine, they’re going to want to be front in line,” said Williems Van Dijk.

