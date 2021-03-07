Warming into the 60′s this week; Rain Likely Wed./Thu.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Sunshine mixed with high cirrus clouds Sunday afternoon. High temperatures climbed well into the 40′s - with 50′s farther West of Madison. Southerly winds pick up tonight and keep lows in the mid 30′s. Patchy fog will develop as warmer air moves over the snow pack.

High-pressure continues to slide East, driving our southerly wind. As the high moves off and a low moves through southern Canada, wind speeds increase through Monday and Tuesday. Highs tomorrow will climb well into the 50′s. 60′s are likely farther South and West of Madison. All of southern Wisconsin experiences the 60′s by mid-week. Southerly winds may gust as high as 25-30 mph on Tuesday/Wednesday.

Meantime, a low-pressure system organizes over the central Plains and moves North on Tuesday. Spotty showers may begin late Tuesday and continue into Wednesday. As upper-level support and moisture increases, so does the rain chance throughout the day. On Wednesday evening, a cold front will drop through southern Wisconsin. It’s possible that a few thunderstorms may fire up along the frontal boundary. The front slows & stalls south of the NBC 15 viewing area. A few showers are possible into Thursday - esp. close to the State Line. During this time, ice melt will accelerate. Most places pick up 1/4″ - 1/2″ of rain this week. While the melt has been gradual with minimal flooding issues, ponding & minor flooding is possible.

A partly cloudy sky returns Friday with cooler temperatures. Thursday’s 50′s drop to the mid 40′s for next weekend.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.