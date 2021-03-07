Advertisement

Wisconsin Women in Aviation celebrates International Women’s Day

By Jessica Mendoza
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 6:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - In honor of International Women’s Day on Monday, Wisconsin Women in Aviation is encouraging girls to think about aviation careers.

The ‘Your Mission: Explore Aviation in Wisconsin’ free virtual event featured a panel of women who make up the very small percentages of females in their field of work. The event also announced scholarship winners -- all in effort to remind girls that the sky’s the limit.

“Delay is not denial the detour is the path failure is fertilizer you know so as you navigate your journey and your careers in aviation and your interests whatever they may be there is no age too young no age too old to get involved in this amazing aviation journey,” said Vernice “FlyGirl” Armour, the first African American female combat pilot who was a part of the virtual event.

The Wisconsin Chapters of Women in Aviation encourages young women and girls across the state to stay tuned for more virtual events in the future.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The coronavirus
COVID-19 UK variant cases skyrocket in Wisconsin
Madison PD has released a second photo of the suspect accused of stealing a pregnant woman's...
Police search for man who allegedly ran pregnant woman over, stole her car
In this image from KYMA law enforcement work at the scene of a deadly crash involving a...
California crash kills 13 of 25 people crammed into SUV
A roadway crash.
16-year-old girl dies in Rock Co. crash
Officer Kimberly Jackson, Cuba Police Department, appears for virtual hearing
Cuba City police officer awaits judge’s decision after chief asks her to resign

Latest News

Diocese of Madison
Diocese of Madison addresses concerns with morality of J&J vaccine
Erik Ernst plays hockey with his son Jaxton in a backyard rink he built in December.
Sun Prairie man builds backyard ice rink for his hockey-loving son
Wisconsin men's hockey celebrates winning the regular season Big Ten championship after a 2-1...
Badgers men’s hockey wins Big Ten regular season title
10 percent of Wisconsinites complete the COVID-19 vaccine series