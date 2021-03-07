Wisconsin’s seven-day COVID-19 case average drops below 400

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The 7-day rolling average of coronavirus cases in Wisconsin is continuing to fall—dropping below 400 for the first time since June of 2019.

It’s been just two days since the state’s 7-day rolling average dropped below the 500 mark. Wisconsin now has a 24-day streak of daily cases being reported below 1,000, according to numbers from the Department of Health Services (DHS). Cases have been on a downward trend since reaching a peak in November, 2019.

The latest COVID-19 report from the agency recorded 3,850 tests over the past day. A little over 300 of them returned positive.

DHS data on vaccine distribution indicates 18 percent of the Wisconsin population has received at least one does of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 10 percent are fully vaccinated.

The agency also reports 61.6 percent of Wisconsinites ages 65 and older have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while31.4 percent are fully vaccinated.

Twenty five people checked in to hopsitals with COVID-19 over the past day, according to the DHS. Hospitals are reportedly at 76 percent capacity. The DHS also recorded 3 deaths Saturday, bringing the total to 6,481 since the onset of the pandemic.

The total number of Wisconsinites to ever be infected with the virus has reached 566,693, according to the DHS. Of those infected, 97.4 percent have recovered.

Remember, the only way we can know the extent of #COVID19 in Wisconsin and can control the spread is through tests. Get tested at your doctor's office, a community testing site, or use an at home testing kit. #YouStopTheSpread! Learn more at https://t.co/tpISjbTEeD #COVID19_WI pic.twitter.com/rkGiTwmLFN — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) March 7, 2021

