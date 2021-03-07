Advertisement

Woman booted from bar drives her car into crowd, injuring 1

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 7, 2021 at 4:20 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. - Authorities say a woman who got kicked out of a Mount Pleasant bar drove her car into a crowd and seriously injured a pedestrian.

The crash happened about 2 a.m Sunday after the 33-year-old Racine woman was allegedly involved in an altercation with a group inside the bar, Witnesses say the pedestrian was struck and became trapped under the car.

Mount Pleasant police say the driver tried to flee the scene but was apprehended by officers.

WDJT-TV reports that the victim was transported to a local hospital and then later transported by Flight for Life to Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee with possible life-threatening injuries.

(For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, WDJT-TV.)

