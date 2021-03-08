Advertisement

20% of residents in nearly all South Central Wis. counties have one COVID-19 vaccine

The state received 115,000 doses in the last week of February, 64 percent more than a month...
The state received 115,000 doses in the last week of February, 64 percent more than a month ago, according to DHS. The agency expects the trend to continue for the next two weeks.(WMTV)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 3:01 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Nearly all counties in South Central Wisconsin have 20% or more of residents with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Monday.

The only county to not reach 20% yet, according to the Department of Health Services’ COVID-19 dashboard, is Rock County.

Rock County is currently at 18.3% for residents with one dose and 11.5% for residents who have finished their vaccination series. Back in October, Rock County had to implement crisis standards of practice, noting that they were unable to keep up with COVID-19 contact tracing.

CountyPercent of residents with at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose administered (%)
Columbia20.9
Dane20.9
Grant20.9
Green21.1
Iowa24.2
Juneau21
Lafayette22.4
Marquette20.1
Richland23.7
Rock18.3
Sauk22

DHS reports that 18.4% of residents have received one dose of the vaccine, while 10.4% of the entire state is fully vaccinated against the virus.

The 65 and older age group continues to hit major milestones in the vaccine rollout, exceeding 60% for having the first dose administered. DHS notes that 61.7% of residents who are ages 65 and older have received at least one COVID-19 shot, while 31.6% of residents are fully vaccinated against the virus.

The total number of vaccines issued each week has increased each time for the past three weeks.

  • Week of 2/7: 200,594 vaccines administered
  • Week of 2/14: 203,103
  • Week of 2/21: 239,329
  • Week of 2/28: 265,643

So far this week, 4,160 vaccines have been given out to Wisconsinites.

Seven-day rolling average falls below 400 over the weekend

The seven-day rolling average for new daily cases has fallen to 371 on Monday. The seven-day rolling average had just fallen below 500 on Friday, meaning this number has dipped by more than 100 in the past three days.

DHS confirmed 178 positive COVID-19 cases on Monday, which is the lowest number since June 15, 2020 when there were 174 cases reported.

The department also reported zero deaths on Monday, keeping the total number of Wisconsin deaths related to the virus at 6,481.

There were 27 new hospitalizations recorded out of the 249 total. Just one week ago, the total number of hospitalizations was set at 290. There were also 353 hospitalizations total two weeks ago.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The coronavirus
COVID-19 UK variant cases skyrocket in Wisconsin
In this image from KYMA law enforcement work at the scene of a deadly crash involving a...
California crash kills 13 of 25 people crammed into SUV
A roadway crash.
16-year-old girl dies in Rock Co. crash
Officer Kimberly Jackson, Cuba Police Department, appears for virtual hearing
Cuba City police officer awaits judge’s decision after chief asks her to resign
Anthony Young
Sun Prairie Police arrest man in homicide investigation

Latest News

COVID-19 claims 15 people in life of one Milwaukee woman
Kimberly Montgomery sits for a photo in her office in City Hall on Feb. 23, 2020, in Milwaukee....
COVID-19 claims 15 people in life of one Milwaukee woman
Granby kindergarten school teacher Christina Kibby receives the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19...
Fully-vaccinated people can gather without masks, CDC says
The Celtic Crawl has been happening for 14 years, business owners say they need this event to...
St. Patrick’s Day bar crawl controversies