20% of residents in nearly all South Central Wis. counties have one COVID-19 vaccine

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Nearly all counties in South Central Wisconsin have 20% or more of residents with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Monday.

The only county to not reach 20% yet, according to the Department of Health Services’ COVID-19 dashboard, is Rock County.

Rock County is currently at 18.3% for residents with one dose and 11.5% for residents who have finished their vaccination series. Back in October, Rock County had to implement crisis standards of practice, noting that they were unable to keep up with COVID-19 contact tracing.

County Percent of residents with at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose administered (%) Columbia 20.9 Dane 20.9 Grant 20.9 Green 21.1 Iowa 24.2 Juneau 21 Lafayette 22.4 Marquette 20.1 Richland 23.7 Rock 18.3 Sauk 22

DHS reports that 18.4% of residents have received one dose of the vaccine, while 10.4% of the entire state is fully vaccinated against the virus.

The 65 and older age group continues to hit major milestones in the vaccine rollout, exceeding 60% for having the first dose administered. DHS notes that 61.7% of residents who are ages 65 and older have received at least one COVID-19 shot, while 31.6% of residents are fully vaccinated against the virus.

The total number of vaccines issued each week has increased each time for the past three weeks.

Week of 2/7: 200,594 vaccines administered

Week of 2/14: 203,103

Week of 2/21: 239,329

Week of 2/28: 265,643

So far this week, 4,160 vaccines have been given out to Wisconsinites.

Seven-day rolling average falls below 400 over the weekend

The seven-day rolling average for new daily cases has fallen to 371 on Monday. The seven-day rolling average had just fallen below 500 on Friday, meaning this number has dipped by more than 100 in the past three days.

DHS confirmed 178 positive COVID-19 cases on Monday, which is the lowest number since June 15, 2020 when there were 174 cases reported.

The department also reported zero deaths on Monday, keeping the total number of Wisconsin deaths related to the virus at 6,481.

There were 27 new hospitalizations recorded out of the 249 total. Just one week ago, the total number of hospitalizations was set at 290. There were also 353 hospitalizations total two weeks ago.

