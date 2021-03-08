Advertisement

8-year-old creates art to raise money for Jefferson Fire Department

Bentley Schacht pictured with his spin art.
Bentley Schacht pictured with his spin art.(.)
By Nikki Medanovic
Published: Mar. 7, 2021 at 8:26 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON, Wis. (WMTV) -Bentley Schacht of Jefferson has spent his free time working on spin art.

After several successful paintings, he didn’t know what to do with them. He decided to sell his art to raise money for his local fire department.

“...to help save people’s lives and god wants people to do good things,” Bentley said.

The 8-year-old raised an impressive one-thousand dollars. He plans to present the check to the fire department next week.

Jefferson Fire Chief Ron Wegner was ecstatic to hear about Bentley’s work.

“For him to pick our organization and put in all the work and all the effort that he’s doing to then support us, I think that’s pretty cool,” Chief Wegner said.

Chief Wegner wasn’t the only one on the force supporting Bentley.

“We have several members that have bought some of Bentley’s artwork and I’m waiting on mine currently,” Chief Wegner added.

As a thank you, the fire department plans to give Bentley a ride to school in a fire truck.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The coronavirus
COVID-19 UK variant cases skyrocket in Wisconsin
Madison PD has released a second photo of the suspect accused of stealing a pregnant woman's...
Police search for man who allegedly ran pregnant woman over, stole her car
In this image from KYMA law enforcement work at the scene of a deadly crash involving a...
California crash kills 13 of 25 people crammed into SUV
A roadway crash.
16-year-old girl dies in Rock Co. crash
Officer Kimberly Jackson, Cuba Police Department, appears for virtual hearing
Cuba City police officer awaits judge’s decision after chief asks her to resign

Latest News

Gary Hughes is considered armed and dangerous.
UPDATE: Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office locates “armed and dangerous” suspect after several day search
auburn fire
Firefighter transported to UW Hospital after putting out garage fire
Wisconsin’s seven-day COVID-19 case average drops below 400
Police lights
Woman booted from bar drives her car into crowd, injuring 1