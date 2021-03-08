8-year-old creates art to raise money for Jefferson Fire Department

JEFFERSON, Wis. (WMTV) -Bentley Schacht of Jefferson has spent his free time working on spin art.

After several successful paintings, he didn’t know what to do with them. He decided to sell his art to raise money for his local fire department.

“...to help save people’s lives and god wants people to do good things,” Bentley said.

The 8-year-old raised an impressive one-thousand dollars. He plans to present the check to the fire department next week.

Jefferson Fire Chief Ron Wegner was ecstatic to hear about Bentley’s work.

“For him to pick our organization and put in all the work and all the effort that he’s doing to then support us, I think that’s pretty cool,” Chief Wegner said.

Chief Wegner wasn’t the only one on the force supporting Bentley.

“We have several members that have bought some of Bentley’s artwork and I’m waiting on mine currently,” Chief Wegner added.

As a thank you, the fire department plans to give Bentley a ride to school in a fire truck.

