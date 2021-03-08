Badgers women’s hockey wins WCHA Final Faceoff championship

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An old trophy for the Badgers returned to Madison after a one year hiatus thanks to Wisconsin’s newest addition to the team.

With the No. 2 Badgers and No. 3 Ohio State tied at two in overtime for a second straight year in the WCHA Final Faceoff championship, Badgers freshman Lacey Eden netted the game-winning goal for UW’s ninth WCHA postseason title in program history.

Show us a better shot, we'll wait ⌛@lacey_eden locks in the win for the #Badgers in OT of the @WCHA_WHockey Final Faceoff championship game!!!#OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/D26Re3EDtM — Wisconsin Hockey (@BadgerWHockey) March 7, 2021

With the Badgers trailing by one in the second period, Daryl Watts showed why she was named the WCHA player of the year by scoring twice to give UW a 2-1 lead. Then in the third period, Ohio State’s Sophie Jacques ten minutes in to send the second straight meeting between this two programs in the same championship game into OT for a second straight year.

That’s when Eden played hero for Wisconsin, scoring just 41 seconds into overtime.

Daryl Watts with her second goal ✌️@lacey_eden with her second assist ✌️#OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/VEOmrC0p7j — Wisconsin Hockey (@BadgerWHockey) March 7, 2021

The Badgers earned the No. 2 seed for the national tournament and will face Providence on Tuesday, March 16 at 1 PM CT in Erie, PA to open up national tournament play.

