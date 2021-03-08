Brewers officially add Bradley while Cain faces quad issue

(AP) - The Milwaukee Brewers announced the signing of former Gold Glove centerfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. on a day when their need for more outfield depth became a bit more apparent.

Lorenzo Cain acknowledged Monday that he’s dealing with a quadriceps issue that has slowed his progress this spring.

The injury potentially complicates Cain’s status for the start of the season. Cain remains optimistic he will be ready for the April 1 opener.

Cain opted out of the 2020 season after playing just five games.

