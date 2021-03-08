Advertisement

Brewers officially add Bradley while Cain faces quad issue

FILE - Boston Red Sox center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. makes a leaping catch on a ball hit by...
FILE - Boston Red Sox center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. makes a leaping catch on a ball hit by Toronto Blue Jays' Rowdy Tellez during the sixth inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader at Fenway Park in Boston, in this Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, file photo.(AP Photo/Winslow Townson, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 1:45 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
(AP) - The Milwaukee Brewers announced the signing of former Gold Glove centerfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. on a day when their need for more outfield depth became a bit more apparent.

Lorenzo Cain acknowledged Monday that he’s dealing with a quadriceps issue that has slowed his progress this spring.

The injury potentially complicates Cain’s status for the start of the season. Cain remains optimistic he will be ready for the April 1 opener.

Cain opted out of the 2020 season after playing just five games.

