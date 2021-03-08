Advertisement

COVID-19 claims 15 people in life of one Milwaukee woman

The 59-year-old says the shock factor doesn’t wear off, but it tempers.
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 1:38 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A Milwaukee woman has lost at least 15 people in her world to the coronavirus in the year since COVID-19 was declared a pandemic.

Kimberly Montgomery grieves for family members, friends and friends who were like family. All but one of those who died was Black, like Montgomery, who works in city government.

Kimberly Montgomery sits for a photo in her office in City Hall on Feb. 23, 2020, in Milwaukee....
Kimberly Montgomery sits for a photo in her office in City Hall on Feb. 23, 2020, in Milwaukee. Montgomery lost 15 people in her life to COVID-19. "I don't know if I ever will ever be able to process all of them," she said.(AP Photo/Carrie Antlfinger)

The losses included a retired police officer who was an usher and deacon at her church, a friend’s brother who was a restaurant cook and a close friend who was a nurse caring for COVID patients in Atlanta.

The 59-year-old says the shock factor doesn’t wear off, but it tempers.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The coronavirus
COVID-19 UK variant cases skyrocket in Wisconsin
In this image from KYMA law enforcement work at the scene of a deadly crash involving a...
California crash kills 13 of 25 people crammed into SUV
A roadway crash.
16-year-old girl dies in Rock Co. crash
Officer Kimberly Jackson, Cuba Police Department, appears for virtual hearing
Cuba City police officer awaits judge’s decision after chief asks her to resign
Anthony Young
Sun Prairie Police arrest man in homicide investigation

Latest News

COVID-19 claims 15 people in life of one Milwaukee woman
FILE - Boston Red Sox center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. makes a leaping catch on a ball hit by...
Brewers officially add Bradley while Cain faces quad issue
Chloe Benage
Janesville police searching for missing 13-year-old
A crowd gathers at the Idaho Capitol to protests COVID-19 restrictions.
Protesters burn masks at Idaho Capitol rally against rules