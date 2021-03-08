Advertisement

Gov. Evers asks residents to participate in Badger Bounceback listening sessions

(WEAU)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 4:33 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Gov. Tony Evers will hold a series of listening sessions for Wisconsin residents to give feedback on the governor’s Badger Bounceback agenda.

“Our Badger Bounceback agenda is all about making sure our state can bounce back from COVID-19 better than we were before this pandemic hit,” said Gov. Evers. “But as I said during my budget message, and as has been the case since before I took office, I’m not going to make decisions about you without you.”

According to a news release Monday, there will be six sessions for residents to share how they feel about the plan and take part in the policymaking process as the biennial budget moves through the legislative process.

Evers noted how these sessions are crucial in his decision-making process.

“These Badger Bounceback Live Sessions are key opportunities to listen and learn from the people of our state in hopes that we can pass a bold, bipartisan budget that will address the urgent challenges facing our state so we can bounce back from this crisis,” the governor said.

The Badger Bounceback Live Session on Economic Recovery and Opportunity will begin at 6 p.m., March 18 and interested residents can register to attend online. The sessions will also be livestreamed on the governor’s YouTube channel.

Here are the other sessions:

  • Badger Bounceback Live Session on Accessible & Affordable Healthcare: 6 p.m., March 25, 2021.
  • Badger Bounceback Live Session on Transportation & Infrastructure: 6 p.m., March 30, 2021.
  • Badger Bounceback Live Session on What’s Best for Our Kids: 6 p.m., April 8, 202.
  • Badger Bounceback Live Session on Justice Reform & Marijuana Legalization: 6 p.m.: April 14, 2021.
  • Badger Bounceback Live Session on Climate Change & Our Environment: 6 p.m. April 21, 2021.

Gov. Evers announced his 2021-23 biennial budget on Feb. 16.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The coronavirus
COVID-19 UK variant cases skyrocket in Wisconsin
In this image from KYMA law enforcement work at the scene of a deadly crash involving a...
California crash kills 13 of 25 people crammed into SUV
A roadway crash.
16-year-old girl dies in Rock Co. crash
Officer Kimberly Jackson, Cuba Police Department, appears for virtual hearing
Cuba City police officer awaits judge’s decision after chief asks her to resign
Anthony Young
Sun Prairie Police arrest man in homicide investigation

Latest News

Generic crime scene tape photo.
Bristol or Tombstone? Town leaders decry strip club violence
Experts estimate between 70 and 85 percent of the population must be vaccinated to reach...
2 million more Wisconsin residents to be vaccine eligible
The state received 115,000 doses in the last week of February, 64 percent more than a month...
20% of residents in nearly all South Central Wis. counties have one COVID-19 vaccine
Suspect arrested after MPD’s Community Policing Team spots a stolen car