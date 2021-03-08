Gov. Evers asks residents to participate in Badger Bounceback listening sessions

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Gov. Tony Evers will hold a series of listening sessions for Wisconsin residents to give feedback on the governor’s Badger Bounceback agenda.

“Our Badger Bounceback agenda is all about making sure our state can bounce back from COVID-19 better than we were before this pandemic hit,” said Gov. Evers. “But as I said during my budget message, and as has been the case since before I took office, I’m not going to make decisions about you without you.”

According to a news release Monday, there will be six sessions for residents to share how they feel about the plan and take part in the policymaking process as the biennial budget moves through the legislative process.

Evers noted how these sessions are crucial in his decision-making process.

“These Badger Bounceback Live Sessions are key opportunities to listen and learn from the people of our state in hopes that we can pass a bold, bipartisan budget that will address the urgent challenges facing our state so we can bounce back from this crisis,” the governor said.

The Badger Bounceback Live Session on Economic Recovery and Opportunity will begin at 6 p.m., March 18 and interested residents can register to attend online. The sessions will also be livestreamed on the governor’s YouTube channel.

Here are the other sessions:

Badger Bounceback Live Session on Accessible & Affordable Healthcare: 6 p.m., March 25, 2021.

Badger Bounceback Live Session on Transportation & Infrastructure: 6 p.m., March 30, 2021.

Badger Bounceback Live Session on What’s Best for Our Kids: 6 p.m., April 8, 202.

Badger Bounceback Live Session on Justice Reform & Marijuana Legalization: 6 p.m.: April 14, 2021.

Badger Bounceback Live Session on Climate Change & Our Environment: 6 p.m. April 21, 2021.

Gov. Evers announced his 2021-23 biennial budget on Feb. 16.

