Iowa cancels school on Monday due to staff vaccination side effects

WEST LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) -Classes for a school district in eastern Iowa are canceled on Monday due to a lack of staff, including all virtual learning.

A West Liberty district official told KCRG-TV9 the lack of staffing is due to many staff members experiencing side effects from their 2nd round of COVID vaccine administered on Saturday. The District was able to partner with Muscatine County Public Health to administer the vaccines over the weekend.

The District plans to be back in school on Tuesday, March 9th when staff members are feeling better.

The announcement was made on the West Liberty Community School District website and Facebook page on Sunday evening.

Activities and practices will continue as planned, including the High School band and choir concert. Students asked to watch for communication from their director or coach.

No breakfast or lunch will be served.

