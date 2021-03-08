Advertisement

Iowa cancels school on Monday due to staff vaccination side effects

The District says the lack of staffing is a result of staff members experiencing side effects from their 2nd round of COVID vaccines.
By Nick Viviani
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 7:57 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) -Classes for a school district in eastern Iowa are canceled on Monday due to a lack of staff, including all virtual learning.

A West Liberty district official told KCRG-TV9 the lack of staffing is due to many staff members experiencing side effects from their 2nd round of COVID vaccine administered on Saturday. The District was able to partner with Muscatine County Public Health to administer the vaccines over the weekend.

The District plans to be back in school on Tuesday, March 9th when staff members are feeling better.

The announcement was made on the West Liberty Community School District website and Facebook page on Sunday evening.

Activities and practices will continue as planned, including the High School band and choir concert. Students asked to watch for communication from their director or coach.

No breakfast or lunch will be served.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

.

Most Read

The coronavirus
COVID-19 UK variant cases skyrocket in Wisconsin
In this image from KYMA law enforcement work at the scene of a deadly crash involving a...
California crash kills 13 of 25 people crammed into SUV
A roadway crash.
16-year-old girl dies in Rock Co. crash
Officer Kimberly Jackson, Cuba Police Department, appears for virtual hearing
Cuba City police officer awaits judge’s decision after chief asks her to resign
Anthony Young
Sun Prairie Police arrest man in homicide investigation

Latest News

St. Patrick's Day pub crawl controversies
St. Patrick's Day pub crawl controversies
UW Whitewater logo
Police confirm investigation into alleged attack by UW-Whitewater basketball player
Birthdays for Monday, March 8
Birthdays for Monday, March 8
15 School Shout Out: Forest Lane Community School
15 School Shout Out: Forest Lane Community School