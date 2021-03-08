Advertisement

Janesville police searching for missing 13-year-old

Chloe Benage
Chloe Benage(Janesville Police Dept.)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 11:15 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Janesville Police Dept. is asking the public for help locating a 13-year-old girl who has gone missing.

In a post on Facebook, the department said investigators are looking for Chloe Benage. She was described as standing 5′ tall, weighing 110 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes. She likes to wear her hair up in a bun, they added.

The police department did not provide any information about where she was last seen or how long she has been missing.

Anyone having information about this individual is encouraged to contact the Janesville Police Department at (608) 755-3100, or non-emergency dispatch at (608) 757-2244; please reference incident number: JV2108711.

The Janesville Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating the pictured missing juvenile, Chloe...

Posted by Janesville Police Department on Monday, March 8, 2021

