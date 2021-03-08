Advertisement

Kenneth Walker: Charges dropped permanently against Breonna Taylor’s boyfriend

The man once charged with attempted murder of a police officer the night of the deadly raid on...
The man once charged with attempted murder of a police officer the night of the deadly raid on Breonna Taylor’s apartment had his charges dropped Monday.(Source: WAVE 3 News)
By John P. Wise
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 1:34 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man once charged with attempted murder of a police officer the night of the deadly raid on Breonna Taylor’s apartment had his charges dropped Monday.

Kenneth Walker was accused of firing a single shot at LMPD officers when they broke down the door of Taylor’s apartment last year. He was charged with assault and attempted murder of a police officer, but Jefferson County Commonwealth’s Attorney Tom Wine eventually dropped those charges without prejudice, meaning the charges could be restored.

Last week, Wine’s office recommended the charges be dropped permanently, and Monday, Judge Olu Stevens did just that, WAVE 3 News confirmed.

Walker was Taylor’s boyfriend the night three LMPD officers raided her apartment as part of a multi-scene drug investigation. When the officers used a battering ram to break down the door, Walker allegedly fired one shot, striking one of the officers in the leg and prompting a barrage of return gunfire from the officers.

The officer who was struck recovered from his injuries. Taylor was shot several times and bled to death in the hallway of her apartment.

Saturday will mark the one-year anniversary of the incident.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The coronavirus
COVID-19 UK variant cases skyrocket in Wisconsin
In this image from KYMA law enforcement work at the scene of a deadly crash involving a...
California crash kills 13 of 25 people crammed into SUV
A roadway crash.
16-year-old girl dies in Rock Co. crash
Officer Kimberly Jackson, Cuba Police Department, appears for virtual hearing
Cuba City police officer awaits judge’s decision after chief asks her to resign
Anthony Young
Sun Prairie Police arrest man in homicide investigation

Latest News

FILE - Boston Red Sox center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. makes a leaping catch on a ball hit by...
Brewers officially add Bradley while Cain faces quad issue
Kimberly Montgomery sits for a photo in her office in City Hall on Feb. 23, 2020, in Milwaukee....
COVID-19 claims 15 people in life of one Milwaukee woman
LIVE: Biden remarks at International Women's Day event
This image provided by Harpo Productions shows Prince Harry, left, and Meghan, Duchess of...
Explosive Harry, Meghan interview reverberates across globe