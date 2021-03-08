Advertisement

Kentucky bill would make it a crime to insult, taunt police officers

police lights
police lights(AP)
By WAVE News Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 1:28 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A bill that advanced out of a Senate Committee last week would make it illegal to insult or taunt a law enforcement officer to the point where it could provoke a violent response.

Senate Bill 211 is sponsored by retired police officer, Sen. Danny Carroll, R-Benton, in response to the violence and vandalism both in Louisville last summer and on Capitol Hill earlier this year.

“This (bill) is not about lawful protest in any way, shape, form, or fashion,” Carroll said. “This country was built on lawful protest and it’s something we must maintain our citizens’ right to do so. What this deals with are those who cross the line and commit criminal acts,” he continued. “If you see the riots, you see people getting in these officers faces, yelling in their ears, doing anything they can to provoke a violent response,” Carroll said. "

According to Carroll, the bill’s goal is to protect first responders, the public and both public and private property.

“I think there is absolutely a need for this,” Carroll said. “The need crosses political lines, it crosses racial lines; it’s not aimed at any particular segment of this commonwealth, of any community.”

The bill passed 7 to 4 on Thursday, but not without some opposition. Sen. David Yates, D-Louisville, told committee members the words in the bill are “dangerous” and would send the wrong message to the public. He added “good cops” have enough poise to keep their composure when they’re being insulted or yelled at.

“I think by us having that kind of language in here, it makes my stomach turn, because I don’t believe any of my good officers are going to provoke a violent response because someone does a ‘your mama’ joke or whatnot,” Yates said.

In addition, the American Civil Liberties Union of Kentucky, or ACLU had concerns about how the bill would infringe on free speech rights.

“It’s a cornerstone of our democracy that people should be able to verbally challenge police actions, even if its offensive, even if it’s using words that people don’t like,” Corey Shapiro, legal director of the ALCU Kentucky said. “That’s a cornerstone of the First Amendment, and that’s why we’re here.”

In addition, Senate Bill 211 would discourage local governments from defunding their police departments, and would hold those who give protesters objects that can be used as weapons criminally responsible.

The bill will head to the full Senate for a vote. If it passes, it will then go to the House. However, this legislative session ends March 30th.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The coronavirus
COVID-19 UK variant cases skyrocket in Wisconsin
In this image from KYMA law enforcement work at the scene of a deadly crash involving a...
California crash kills 13 of 25 people crammed into SUV
A roadway crash.
16-year-old girl dies in Rock Co. crash
Officer Kimberly Jackson, Cuba Police Department, appears for virtual hearing
Cuba City police officer awaits judge’s decision after chief asks her to resign
Anthony Young
Sun Prairie Police arrest man in homicide investigation

Latest News

St. Patrick's Day pub crawl controversies
St. Patrick's Day pub crawl controversies
UW Whitewater logo
Police confirm investigation into alleged attack by UW-Whitewater basketball player
West Liberty school district canceling all Monday classes after staff due to staff members...
Iowa cancels school on Monday due to staff vaccination side effects
Birthdays for Monday, March 8
Birthdays for Monday, March 8
15 School Shout Out: Forest Lane Community School
15 School Shout Out: Forest Lane Community School