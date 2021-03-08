Madison couple discover two vehicles stolen from their garage

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison couple awoke early Monday morning to discover two vehicles were stolen from their garage.

According to the police department’s initial report, the couple told officers they heard a loud noise in their garage, in the 2800 block of Maple View Dr., shortly before 4 a.m.

When they went to investigate, the couple found their Toyota Rav4 and Toyota Camry were gone, according to police. They also noticed their garage door and frame were damaged.

The Rav4 was later seen driving recklessly on McCormick Ave. After it pulled into a parking lot, an officer attempted to investigate before the SUV raced off. The Camry was later found abandoned in the parking lot.

A purse had been left in the SUV and all the credit cards in it were canceled, the report added.

