Madison gas prices rise again threat of $3/gallon looms

Madison drivers paid around $2.57/gallon last week.
By Nick Viviani
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 10:03 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The cost of a gallon of gas in Madison ticked up another two-and-a-half cents over the past week, meaning drivers are now paying more than a quarter more per gallon than they were last month.

That is according to new numbers from GasBuddy, which pegged gas prices in the city at $2.57/ gallon, based on a survey of 210 Madison gas stations. While drivers were only paying $2.19/gallon at this time last year, Monday’s figure still stood more than a dollar below where prices were on this date in 2014 when they were $3.59/gallon.

GasBuddy blamed much of the recent increase on OPEC’s decision to extend oil production cuts in the face of rising demand. It noted that the market price for oil rose more than ten percent following the cartel’s announcement.

“As a result, motorists should prepare for further gas price increases in the weeks and potentially months ahead, with a $3 per gallon national average potentially less than a month away,” Patrick De Haan said.

In his statement, De Haan acknowledged that projections of three bucks for a gallon of gas in 2021 seemed “somewhat outlandish,” he noted a speedier than expected recovery from the pandemic so far coupled with OPEC, and its allies, refusal to increase supply, has pushed prices higher.

Last week, a GasBuddy projection stated it expected gas to hit $3/gallon by Memorial Day. It has been that high since Oct. 2014, a span of more than 2,300 days.

