Mild Temperatures and Sunshine Will Give Way to Rain by Midweek

Today will be the warmest day of the year so far.
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 6:12 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - More sunshine is on the way today. High temperatures will be very mild with reading expected to be close to 20 degrees above average in some spots. The high in Madison is expected to be 56 degrees this afternoon. The warmest day thus far this year has been 51 an March 3rd.

Even warmer temperatures are expected tomorrow though. Highs will be near 60 degrees in Madison with some locations south and southwest of Madison reaching the middle 60s.

Low pressure is scheduled to pass to the north of here Wednesday. The cold front associated with that low will help generate rain in southern Wisconsin for Wednesday and Wednesday night. The latest forecast rain totals are in the 0.25 to 0.50 inch range. Rain will come to an end around midday Thursday.

Sunshine will return for the end of the week. Temperatures will be a bit cooler with highs in the middle and upper 40s -- which is still well above average.

