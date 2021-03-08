MPD arrests 3 people accused of recent violent crimes

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Officers arrested three people Thursday accused of recent violent crimes, including one of which was arrested after a foot-pursuit in Madison.

According to an incident report, the Madison Police Department’s Violent Crime Unit, Gang Unit, Dane County Narcotics Task Force and other officials arrested the men around 10 a.m. at a home on the 5700 block of Russett Road.

MPD took in multiple guns, ammo, drugs and other evidence from the home.

After pursuing 20-year-old Dorian L. Watkins on foot, officers arrested him. Watkins is accused of recklessly endangering safety, nine counts of felony bail jumping, resisting, battery and possession with intent to deliver cocaine.

MPD arrested Edward E. Laird, 22, and accused him of disorderly conduct while armed, being a felon in possession of a firearm and two counts of felony bail jumping. Laird was also accused of alleged possession with intent to deliver THC, possession with intent to deliver MDMA and possession with intent to deliver Schedule 1 narcotic.

Officers also arrested Wali J. Ali, 26, who is accused of being a felon in possession with a firearm, possession with intent to deliver heroin and felony bail jumping. MPD also booked him on a misdemeanor bail jumping count.

Police added they were assisted by the West District Community Policing Team, K9 Unit and other groups in making these arrests.

