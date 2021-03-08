Advertisement

Multiple purses among items stolen out of Madison cars overnight

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 5:50 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is warning residents not to keep valuable items in their cars Monday after multiple purses were stolen out of cars overnight.

Three of the incidents out of five that MPD noted in an indent report include purse thefts.

MPD reports that in an underground parking garage on the 1000 block of North High Point Road and on the street of the 200 block of South High Point Road, two cars had their windows smashed and purses stolen. Both purses were in plain view, officers added.

There was also a purse stolen from the 2400 block of Independence Lane between Sunday night and Monday morning. MPD says the car was left unlocked.

Madison Police continued, saying multiple cars were rummaged through on Crawling Stone Circle, plus windows were smashed on a car on the 1000 block of North High Point Road. Officers said they were unsure what items were taken from the car on North High Point Road.

Officers urged residents to lock their car and home doors, as well as leave their valuables out of sight. MPD also asked drivers to leave the exterior lights on of their residence at night, keep their garage doors closed and report all criminal activity to police.

