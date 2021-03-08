Advertisement

Online directory launched of Black-owned businesses in Madison

Downtown Madison
Downtown Madison(WMTV)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 3:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An online directory was launched Monday to help users find Black-owned businesses in Madison, Park Bank and Madison365 announced Monday.

According to a news release, the ConnectBlack directory has 100 businesses listed currently and is free to access.

Park Bank first vice president of business development, Jeff Mack, explained that the directory will be a central location where the community and businesses can meet.

“With the current climate of our community and economy, there’s been a renewed interest in supporting Black businesses, and that’s been great to see,” Mack said.

Park Bank vice president of branch banking, Suzanne Johnson, praised Black businesses for their commitment to the community.

“This platform will support the elevation of Black businesses and continue to connect consumers,” Johnson said.

It is free for businesses to submit their name, the organizations noted, which must be resubmitted each year to make sure the information is up-to-date. There are also currently plans in place to expand the directory to businesses statewide, they added.

