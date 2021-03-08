Police: Bat-wielding man was screaming at people in Little Caesars parking lot

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A report of a man armed with a baseball bat screaming at people in a Little Caesars Pizza parking lot landed a 19-year-old man in jail over the weekend.

According to the Madison Police Dept., officers were called to the restaurant, in the 2800 block of E. Washington Ave., around 1 p.m. Sunday about a disturbance.

The teenager, later identified as Bryan Russell, had taken off running down Farwell St., cutting through backyards as he fled, the report continued.

Officers eventually caught up to Russell and took him into custody. He was booked into the Dane Co. jail on counts of resisting arrest, disorderly conduct while armed, two counts of receiving stolen property, and two counts of bail jumping.

