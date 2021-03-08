Advertisement

Police confirm investigation into alleged attack by UW-Whitewater basketball player

UW Whitewater logo
UW Whitewater logo(Wikimedia)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 8:46 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WHITEWATER, Wis. (WMTV) - The Whitewater Police Dept. confirmed Monday morning it received a criminal report from a woman who claimed she was attacked by a University of Wisconsin-Whitewater basketball player.

Will Schultz is considered a suspect in the department’s investigation into the alleged incident, Chief Aaron Raap told NBC15, however, he noted the freshman forward has not been arrested.

Depending how the investigation turns out, Schultz could face counts of battery and being underage at a bar, Raap added. He estimated a determination could come in the next couple days.

According to police, the victim filed the complaint Friday afternoon, claiming the attack happened very early in the morning around the time the bars closed.

On Sunday night, UW-Whitewater acknowledged opening an investigation of its own into the allegations against Schultz. The incident came to light after a change.org petition was started, determined to get Schultz thrown off the basketball team and out of the university.

Director of University Communications Jeff Angileri said the UW-Whitewater Police Department, City of Whitewater Police, and the Dean of Students Office are investigating and will determine “appropriate action.” Because of the nature of these situations, he did not disclose any additional information.

