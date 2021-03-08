Advertisement

Police: Naked man spotted climbing fences through Madison backyards

(WMTV)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 2:36 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Dept. arrested a 40-year-old man late Friday night after he was allegedly seen climbing over fences and walking around people’s backyards, all while naked.

The suspect, who was identified as Robert C. Anderson, was spotted around 11 p.m. in the 1600 block of Packers Ave., MPD’s initial report indicated.

When officers caught up with him, Johnson reportedly told them he was “out for some fresh air.”

Taking him into custody, officers first took Anderson to a local hospital for evaluation. He was then transported to the Dane Co. jail.

Anderson was booked on counts of lewd and lascivious behavior and for a probation violation.

