Practicing self-care while supporting local businesses
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 2:40 PM CST|Updated: Mar. 5, 2021 at 5:40 PM CST
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s important to make sure you not only take care of your body, but to also take care of your mind and soul.
While practicing self-care isn’t always easy, Brava Magazine’s Editorial Director, Shayna Mace, shares some ways people can get engaged in self-care locally to become healthy and happy.
She suggests the following five ways to practice self-care this month, which is featured in the latest Brava Magazine issue.
- Visit a cool shop
- Try a vegan or vegetarian dish
- Visit an indoor garden
- Visit a local purveyor of CBD oil
- Explore complimentary health therapies
The March/April 2021 issue of Brava Magazine is out, and you can check it out by clicking here.
Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.