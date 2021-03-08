Advertisement

Practicing self-care while supporting local businesses

Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 2:40 PM CST|Updated: Mar. 5, 2021 at 5:40 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s important to make sure you not only take care of your body, but to also take care of your mind and soul.

While practicing self-care isn’t always easy, Brava Magazine’s Editorial Director, Shayna Mace, shares some ways people can get engaged in self-care locally to become healthy and happy.

She suggests the following five ways to practice self-care this month, which is featured in the latest Brava Magazine issue.

The March/April 2021 issue of Brava Magazine is out, and you can check it out by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The coronavirus
COVID-19 UK variant cases skyrocket in Wisconsin
In this image from KYMA law enforcement work at the scene of a deadly crash involving a...
California crash kills 13 of 25 people crammed into SUV
A roadway crash.
16-year-old girl dies in Rock Co. crash
Officer Kimberly Jackson, Cuba Police Department, appears for virtual hearing
Cuba City police officer awaits judge’s decision after chief asks her to resign
Anthony Young
Sun Prairie Police arrest man in homicide investigation

Latest News

The state received 115,000 doses in the last week of February, 64 percent more than a month...
20% of residents in nearly all South Central Wis. counties have one COVID-19 vaccine
Police: Bat-wielding man was screaming at people in Little Caesars parking lot
Police: Naked man spotted climbing fences through Madison backyards
.
Madison couple discover two vehicles stolen from their garage
FILE - Boston Red Sox center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. makes a leaping catch on a ball hit by...
Brewers officially add Bradley while Cain faces quad issue