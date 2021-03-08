Advertisement

Protesters burn masks at Idaho Capitol rally against rules

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 10:53 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — At least a hundred people gathered at the front of the Idaho Capitol on Saturday to burn masks in a protest against measures taken to limit infections and deaths caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Anti-mask groups say mask mandates are a restriction of their freedoms. Health experts say they help slow the spread of the disease.

Videos posted on social media showed adults encouraging children to toss masks into a fire.

Republican Gov. Brad Little has never issued a statewide mask mandate, but seven counties and 11 cities have such mandates in place.

More than 170,000 Idaho residents have been infected, and nearly 1,900 have died.

