Spring-like temperatures Tuesday and spring-like rain Wednesday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Did anyone come down with a case of Spring Fever Monday afternoon? Madison hit 60 degrees for the first time this year on Monday. More spring-like weather is in the forecast through midweek. High temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday will be near 60 degrees. The average high in Madison doesn’t reach 60 degrees until the end of April, so it’s going to feel much more like April than March through midweek. Spring-like rain is also in the forecast midweek. Rain and a few rumbles of thunder will be possible at times late Tuesday through Wednesday night.

Tonight will be partly cloudy and not very cold. Lows will range from the lower 30s north and northeast of Madison to near 40 degrees across southwestern corner of the state. Even though it’s not likely, patchy areas can’t be ruled out late tonight into Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will be a mostly sunny, warm and windy day. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 60s. The forecast high for Madison is 62 degrees. The record high for March is 66 degrees, which was set back in 1977. The average high is 40 degrees. Expect a gusty south wind at 10-20 mph. Wind gusts Tuesday afternoon could be as high as 30 mph.

Tuesday's Planner (WMTV NBC15)

Our next big weather maker will impact the area Tuesday night through Wednesday night. Clouds will start to increase Tuesday night. Rain is looking likely late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Right now, the Wednesday morning commute looks soggy. There could be a break in the rain activity Wednesday afternoon, so Wednesday might not be a complete washout. A second round of rain with a few rumbles of thunder will be likely Wednesday evening into Wednesday night. Widespread rainfall totals will be on either side 0.5″. Locally higher amounts will be possible where thunderstorms develop. Heavy rainfall capable of major flooding threats looks unlikely at this time.

Rainfall Totals Tuesday night - Wednesday night (WMTV NBC15)

Wednesday will be warm and breezy too. High temperatures will be near 60 degrees. The wind will be out of the south at 10-20 mph.

Scattered showers could linger into Thursday morning. By Thursday afternoon, any chance for rain should be gone. The clouds will stick around, though. Thursday will be cooler. High temperatures will only be in the lower 50s.

The rest of the week looks cooler and quiet. High temperatures will be near 50 degrees on Friday and only in the lower to mid 40s this weekend. There might be a chance of rain and snow late this weekend and into early next week.

