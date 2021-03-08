St. Patrick’s Day bar crawl controversies

MONROE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Celtic Crawl in Monroe has been going on for 14 years. Last year’s event happened just days before the state-wide shut down.

Business owner Chris Schindler calls it his ‘Super Bowl’ and the money from this event helps them get through the slow winter months.

“Without stuff like this, we won’t survive and it’s not just me gaining a benefit from this, I have employees and vendors, the bank still needs me to pay them, the government needs property taxes, it’s a whole slew of people to rely on me to host events like this,” Schindler, owner of the Friendly Inn and organizer of the Celtic Crawl said.

However, the Green County Health Dept. is still urging people not to gather for the holiday. There are currently no COVID-19 ordinances in Green County. There is still a state-wide mask mandate that requires people to wear a mask indoors, except when eating or drinking.

The health concern comes in with the amount of people. The Celtic Crawl’s Facebook page has nearly 2,000 members.

“In terms of anything that would result in a fine, no, but we are recommending people are mostly staying home right now especially if they’re with people outside their household,” Bridget Crake with the Green County Health Dept. said. “When there’s COVID-19 spread in the community and the activity level is still very high it can impact the people who go to a gathering, they can get sick, but when there’s that spread in the community, it can impact businesses, schools, and long term care facilities and how they function.”

Crake said health department contact tracers will be ready if there’s an outbreak.

“We understand that concern,” Schindler said. “If anyone is sick that day, we hope they won’t come and try to attend. If anyone feels uncomfortable, please don’t attend, and at the same other people are ready to be active and living their normal life.”

Schindler also tells me there are outdoor options, but he also expects there will be low numbers of people attending the crawl due to COVID-19.

One silver lining could be the warm weather expected this weekend, making outdoor options more appealing for attendees to abide by health department recommendations.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.