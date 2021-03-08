Suspect arrested after MPD’s Community Policing Team spots a stolen car

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 24-year-old man was arrested Sunday after members of the Madison Police Department’s Community Policing Dept. spotted a stolen car sitting in a parking lot.

According to the initial report, the officers noticed the stolen Chrysler 300 outside a hotel in the 600 block of Grand Canyon Dr. around 1 a.m.

Investigators linked the stolen car to Alwayne S. Jones and took him into custody, the report stated.

He was booked into the Dane Co. jail on counts of operating a motor vehicle without owner consent, possession with the intent to deliver THC, and felony bail jumping.

