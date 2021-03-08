UW-Whitewater investigates basketball player following assault allegations

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A UW-Whitewater basketball player is being investigated by the university after an online petition accused him of attacking a female bartender.

The incident involving Will Schultz was reported to UW-Whitewater, according to the Director of University Communications Jeff Angileri. He continued to say because of the nature of these situations, they cannot disclose any additional information.

Angileri added the UW-Whitewater Police Department, City of Whitewater Police, and the Dean of Students Office are investigating and will determine “appropriate action.” He did not indicate if Schultz was arrested on any charges.

The change.org petition alleges Schultz attacked the bartender Friday after she refused his advances. It also accused him of other violent acts and is asking for Schultz to be removed from campus.

NBC15 has reached out to Whitewater and UW-Whitewater Police to confirm an investigation is underway and if a complaint was filed. We are still awaiting their responses. We will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.

