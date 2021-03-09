Advertisement

A third round of stimulus checks makes the new COVID relief package

Check will be $1,400.
FILE
FILE(WCAX)
By Colton Molesky
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 6:16 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID Relief Package was passed by the Senate on Saturday and included another stimulus check.

The check is $1,400, and the new qualifications exclude individuals that made $80,000 and couples that made $160,000 on their most recent tax returns. The new qualifications include dependents ages 17-19, dependants with disabilities, and young college-age kids who are also dependants.

“It does actually reach a larger audience,” said Exact Accounting & Financial Services Partner Lynne Mason. “More people are going to qualify, but fewer people are going to get it.”

The new check will also not interfere with the $600 check if you have yet to receive it.

“The 600 stimulus check needs to be put in your 2020 tax return under your recovery rebate area,” said Mason.

The IRS website also has a help page to address questions regarding stimulus checks.

The package now sits with the House awaiting final approval.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The coronavirus
COVID-19 UK variant cases skyrocket in Wisconsin
In this image from KYMA law enforcement work at the scene of a deadly crash involving a...
California crash kills 13 of 25 people crammed into SUV
A roadway crash.
16-year-old girl dies in Rock Co. crash
Officer Kimberly Jackson, Cuba Police Department, appears for virtual hearing
Cuba City police officer awaits judge’s decision after chief asks her to resign
Anthony Young
Sun Prairie Police arrest man in homicide investigation

Latest News

How long is too long to wait to get the 2nd COVID-19 shot?
How long is too long to wait to get the 2nd COVID-19 shot?
Who qualifies for the third round of stimulus checks?
Who qualifies for the third round of stimulus checks?
Kellie O'Brien started a business helping people celebrate baby and wedding showers virtually.
Madison mom starts business hosting virtual celebrations during the pandemic
Officers are investigating a shots fired incident on the city's west side.
Multiple purses among items stolen out of Madison cars overnight