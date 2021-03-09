A third round of stimulus checks makes the new COVID relief package

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID Relief Package was passed by the Senate on Saturday and included another stimulus check.

The check is $1,400, and the new qualifications exclude individuals that made $80,000 and couples that made $160,000 on their most recent tax returns. The new qualifications include dependents ages 17-19, dependants with disabilities, and young college-age kids who are also dependants.

“It does actually reach a larger audience,” said Exact Accounting & Financial Services Partner Lynne Mason. “More people are going to qualify, but fewer people are going to get it.”

The new check will also not interfere with the $600 check if you have yet to receive it.

“The 600 stimulus check needs to be put in your 2020 tax return under your recovery rebate area,” said Mason.

The IRS website also has a help page to address questions regarding stimulus checks.

The package now sits with the House awaiting final approval.

